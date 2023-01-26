Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Chubb by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $229.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,975,762 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

