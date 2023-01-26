CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Director Scott A. Cordes Buys 2,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,529. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 5,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. CHS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

