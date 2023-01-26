Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.49

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.49 and last traded at $212.06, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.50.
Christian Dior Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.20.
Christian Dior Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.44%.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.
