China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 360.7% in January

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 360.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 42,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. China Merchants Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 28.85%.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

