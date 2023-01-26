Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up to $44.81

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.81, but opened at $47.56. Chewy shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 635,311 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Chewy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,647,323 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

