Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,435 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,032 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $50,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express stock opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.