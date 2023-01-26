Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 3,947 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $41,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5,130.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $135.50. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

