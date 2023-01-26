Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $44,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices stock opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

