Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 9,842 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $31,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,273 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

PXD opened at $236.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.