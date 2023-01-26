Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 4,340 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $30,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 181.2% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,550 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $292.29 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.37.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

