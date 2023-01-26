Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $185.93 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.