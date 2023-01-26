Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Lowered to $195.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LNG opened at $148.84 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.