Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 269.7% from the December 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $675,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $675,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,023,760.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 664,084 shares of company stock worth $1,886,452 over the last 90 days. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.