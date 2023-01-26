Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Buys £48,000 in Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) insider John Frederick Wilson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($59,428.01).
Checkit Price Performance
Shares of LON CKT opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £29.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Checkit plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.74 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 48 ($0.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.53.
Checkit Company Profile
