Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

