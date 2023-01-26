Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading Up 0.9%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

