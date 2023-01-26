Chainbing Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00006210 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $720.46 million and $12,061.26 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00405567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,566.26 or 0.28467812 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00586199 BTC.

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

