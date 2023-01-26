Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,444,358 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,076,000. Best Buy comprises about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

