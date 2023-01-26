Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $104.74 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,093,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,741,000. PPL makes up 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 546,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,266. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

