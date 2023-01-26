Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 360,104 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360,104 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $36,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 35,904 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $5,223,672.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,500,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,245,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,760,874. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Herc Announces Dividend

NYSE:HRI traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.