Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 133,129 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.66. 573,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.