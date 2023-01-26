Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,975 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Quanta Services worth $49,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Quanta Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,766,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 191,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,824. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

