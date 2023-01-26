Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 411,831 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of BorgWarner worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,589. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

