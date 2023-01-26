Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $86.02 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,216,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,016,000. Sysco comprises approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sysco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 612,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $266,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

