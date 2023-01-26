Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $62.67 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,197,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,666,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 146,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,363. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

