Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,037 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 2.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $171,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,507,000 after purchasing an additional 288,848 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 267,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

