Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,250 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Howmet Aerospace worth $42,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 19.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 389,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

