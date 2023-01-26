Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 445,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.09. 289,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.85.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.