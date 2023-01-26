Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,442,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $313.71. The company had a trading volume of 141,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,887. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.79.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

