Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the period. Centene makes up 2.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.22% of Centene worth $97,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

