Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 71.21% and a negative net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

