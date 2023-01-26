Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $501,221.83 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00405719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.94 or 0.28478505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00586528 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,503,421 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

