Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Celestica stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 670,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celestica by 69.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

