Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.