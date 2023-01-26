Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.36 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $117.81 million and $10.36 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00405719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.94 or 0.28478505 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00586528 BTC.

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

