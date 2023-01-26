Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CATY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 75,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,825. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $790,170 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

