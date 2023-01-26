Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $379.93 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $379.93 million and $11.20 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,454,852,498 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,933,529 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,452,746,685 with 10,688,968,152 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0347669 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $6,959,318.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

