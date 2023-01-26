CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Tops $3,119.07 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and $3,119.07 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00218394 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.70805038 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,569.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.