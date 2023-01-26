Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Cascadia Acquisition Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

