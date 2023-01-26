Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $223,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $14,985,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth $4,015,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ RENEU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

