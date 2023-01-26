Cartesi Price Tops $0.15 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $98.01 million and $11.84 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

