Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

