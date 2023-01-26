CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces $0.23 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.