CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CCLDP stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $28.18.
