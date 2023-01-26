Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $420.25 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.09 billion and $420.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.03 or 0.06962641 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00077329 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028513 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00057675 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011188 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025307 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,900,586 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
