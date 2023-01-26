Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99), RTT News reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 140.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

