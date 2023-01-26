Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99), RTT News reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

COF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.36. 2,135,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.1% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,674,000 after acquiring an additional 314,545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 67.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 315,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,454 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,133,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

