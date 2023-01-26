Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99), RTT News reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
COF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.36. 2,135,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.1% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 462,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,674,000 after acquiring an additional 314,545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 67.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 315,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,454 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,133,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.