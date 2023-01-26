Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

