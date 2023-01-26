Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 807 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

