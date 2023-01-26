Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 634 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,395,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 478,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,281,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.